Oliver Sr., James H. 84, of Portland, Nov. 4. Visiting hours, Nov. 8, 4 – 6 p.m., Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland. Prayers, Nov. 9, 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Joseph’s Church, Portland.

