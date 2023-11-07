SOUTH PARIS – William “Bill” John Babine, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home with family by his side, due to complications with end stage kidney disease and congestive heart failure.

﻿Bill was born on May 6, 1948, a son to William and Phyllis (Wright) Babine. He was born and raised in Bath, Maine, attending Morse High School before joining the Army from 1967-1968. During his year in the service, Bill was trained in Jump School, where he became part of 82nd Airborne Division and then Big Red One. He also served time in Vietnam. He also carved the Vietnam memorial in Augusta, an accomplishment he was extremely proud of.

﻿Bill met his wife Diane in Lewiston in 1998. The two spent 24 wonderful years together and the two were married in 2011.

﻿Bill was a hard worker and left the Army in 1968 to start his career as a burner at BIW. He continued his career at BIW and retired in 2003. He enjoyed his time at BIW, seeing many ships go in and out of port and really enjoyed all the people he worked with and met along the way.

﻿He was a proud veteran, and was an active member of many clubs such as the Elks Club in Bath, the American Legion in Bath, the Eagles Club in Sabattus and Pastime in Lewiston. In his later years, Bill had fun playing bingo, going to the casino and also feeding his cardinals.

﻿Bill was predeceased by his parents.

﻿He is survived by his beloved wife Diane; his son William J. Babine II and significant other Amie Smith of Dexter and his stepdaughter Tina Marie Lizotte of Sabattus. He leaves behind his grandson Timothy Babine of Dexter and his granddaughters Katelynn Babine of Dexter and Taylor Wotton of Litchfield. He also leaves behind his brother Michael Babine and wife Irene of Phippsburg, his sisters Gabi Waldherr and husband Joe of Grants Pass, Ore., Diane Jones of New York, Joan Stevens and husband Jerry of Lisbon, Marie Hibl and husband Richard of Phippsburg, Linda Saunders of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews. Lastly, his dear and very close friend Michael Charest who helped make it possible for Bill to attend many events and bingo games.

﻿The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff, CNA’s and nurses who went above and beyond to meet Bill’s needs for the year he was at the Maine Veterans Home. They served him and all their residents with respect, honor and dignity. Please consider donating to them in honor of Bill.

﻿Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group in Auburn on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with Military Honors taking place at 4 p.m. A Graveside Service at the Maine Veteran Memorial Cemetery will take place at a later date.

﻿A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

﻿Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home | 217 Turner Street Auburn, ME 04210 | (207) 783-8545.

