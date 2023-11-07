Vozzella, Stephen M. 45, in Lewiston, Oct. 25. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 10, Chandler Funeral & Cremation Service, South Paris. Mass, 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 2023, Saint Catherine of Sienna, Norway.
Vozzella, Stephen M. 45, in Lewiston, Oct. 25. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 10, Chandler Funeral & Cremation Service, South Paris. Mass, 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 2023, Saint Catherine of Sienna, Norway.
