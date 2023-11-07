GROTON, Mass. – Peter G. MacDonald, of Groton, Mass., formerly a long-time resident of Freeport, Maine, passed away peacefully after a long- fought battle with COPD at Emerson Hospital on Oct. 31, 2023, surrounded by loving family.

﻿He was born in Cranston, R.I., in 1946, to Raymond and Edith MacDonald. He attended East Providence High School before entering the Marine Corps in 1965. Peter served his country proudly during this time.

﻿After retiring from active duty in the Marines, Peter returned to Rhode Island where he began his career as a truck driver. He worked both long distance and local. He was a member of the Teamsters. In 1979, he and his family moved to Maine. He worked for Maine Line Fence in Cumberland, Maine before joining LL Bean in Facilities Maintenance. He was proud to work for LL Bean and one of his proudest moments was being named a Bean’s Best Recipient 2000. He retired from LL Bean in 2005 after 20+ years.

﻿He met the love of his life, Catherine Hesketh in 1978 on a blind date in Newport, R.I. They had a daughter, Brianne, in 1979. They were married in Maine in August of 1981. They celebrated an amazing 42 years of marriage on August 30, 2023. During their lifetime together, they lived, laughed, and loved. They shared an enthusiasm for Patriots Football and NASCAR Racing. Peter and Cathy were able to travel to many racetracks on the east coast and were season ticket holders at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

﻿Family was important to Peter, and he was most proud of his daughter Brianne and her accomplishments in life and her marriage to Shawn, who he always said was the best son-in-law he could ever have. His grandson’s, Cole and Reid were the light of his life. He treasured every moment with them.

﻿Peter was an avid hunter, skeet shooter and outdoorsman. Hunting trips with Roger, Fred and Tom were very special to him. He also won Maine State Skeet Shooting Championships.

﻿He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Edith MacDonald, and his sister-in-law Nancy MacDonald. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Hesketh); his brother, Craig MacDonald; his daughter, Brianne Mackie and her husband Shawn; his grandchildren Cole and Reid. He is also survived by a sister-in-law; and two nieces and two nephews.

﻿Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Peter for visiting hours on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., Littleton, Mass. His funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring in Freeport, Maine followed by his ashes being interred in the Moosehead Lake Region with United States Military Honors, per his request.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton, MA 01460 978-486-3709 http://www.badgerfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Peter MacDonald’s name to:

Travis Mills Foundation at

﻿www.travismills.org

