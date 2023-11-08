WESTBROOK – Judith Lorraine Doten, a resident of Westbrook, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 3, 2023, at the age of 81.
She was born on May 4, 1942 to William and Leona Brown of Fryeburg. She graduated in the class of 1960. She married Leroy Doten on Feb. 12, 1963.
Judy worked for Union Mutual, Dr. Harry Bliss, and most recently, Cardiovascular Consultants for 20 years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Ann Doten; and her seven siblings.
She is survived by her loving husband, Leroy Doten; and their son, James Doten, and daughter-in-law, Cathy Kelso-Doten. Judy’s legacy lives on through her four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; all of whom were a constant source of joy in her life.
Judy had a green thumb and her skills as a quilter were remarkable. She enjoyed watching birds, with Cardinals being her favorite and enjoyed Monarch butterflies. She and Roy enjoyed many winters in Florida after retiring.
In accordance with her wishes, a private ceremony to celebrate her life will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park. The family kindly requests that you remember Judy in your own special way.
