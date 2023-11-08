Gilbert, Susan J. 68, of South Portland, Nov. 3, at home. Celebration of life 4-7 p.m., Evie’s Watering Hole, South Portland. Arrangements Hobbs Funeral Home
Gilbert, Susan J. 68, of South Portland, Nov. 3, at home. Celebration of life 4-7 p.m., Evie’s Watering Hole, South Portland. Arrangements Hobbs Funeral Home
