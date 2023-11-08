MECHANIC FALLS – Bruce G. Brousseau, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Nov. 2, 2023, at home with his wife at his side.

He was born Dec. 17, 1954, in Biddeford, a son of Ernest and Susanne (Brown) Brousseau. He grew up in Old Orchard Beach and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School, in 1974. In the late ’70s, he enlisted in the U.S Navy and proudly served his country, stationed in both Guam and Washington State.

After serving his country, he returned to work in construction, and at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and the United States Postal Service. Bruce had a great sense of humor and loved time spent with family and friends.

Having grown up in a beach town he was a “surf bum” in his youth. It was also in his youth that he discovered his love of music. He credited his older brother for introducing him to the drums. It was his desire to play with his big brother and his friends that he was able to teach himself to play.

Bruce was predeceased by his loving parents, Ernest and Susanne Brousseau; and his sister, Robyn Harding.

He leaves his memory to cherish, his wife Amy Brousseau; his daughters Erin MacDonald and her husband Cory, Mandy Connolly and her husband Patrick, stepdaughter Paige Massingale and her partner Taylor Rousseau; his grandchildren Devin Mahoney, Gauge Milburry, and Maylin Staples; his brother, Stephen Brousseau and sisters Karen, and Constance Brousseau, brother-in-law, Steve Harding; and niece, Suzanne Simmons, and nephew, Mike Schmader.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. To make an online condolence please visit http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in Bruce’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

