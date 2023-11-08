WEST BATH – Raymond Gagne, 71, passed away on Oct. 29, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1952 in Rumford to Ovide and Theresa Gagne.

Raymond went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy. He later retired from General Dynamics in Bath.

He loved to collect coins and to go fishing at Roxbury Pond in Roxbury. Raymond particularly loved his family.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 15 years, Wanita Gagne West Bath; sons Jason Gagne of Maryland, stepsons Daniel Chapman and fiance Anne Kellett of Bowdoinham, Clifton Chapman and wife Amanda of Boothbay; sister, Louise Richard and husband Bob; grandson, Robert Richard and his wife Barbara.

There will be no services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

