KENNEBUNKPORT – Robert B. MacLeod, Jr., 87, of Kennebunkport died on Nov. 3, 2023 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford after a battle with dementia and pulmonary fibrosis.

Bob was born on March 14, 1936 in New Bedford, Mass. to Robert and Elizabeth (Read) MacLeod and was the oldest of the four sons. He was a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design and worked many years as an industrial designer. Bob was also a very talented fine art artist, creating beautiful work in oils, watercolors, and graphite. After retirement, he spent most of his Wednesday and Friday mornings with his Art Buds at The Drawing Group. Very special friends, indeed.

He loved the outdoors, reading, bird and wildlife watching, fishing and spending time with his family. Some of his favorite places to be outdoors and with family was by the pond at the Wolff residence in Kennebunkport and when he was able, Antelope Flats and the Moose Wilson Road in Jackson, Wyo.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol Howe MacLeod. His children of this blended family are Burns MacLeod of Jackson, Wyo., Max Rudgers of Brunswick, Jessica Girard of Kennebunk, and Amy Wolff of Kennebunkport. It was a great joy for him to watch his grandchildren Lilly, Caitlin, Grace, Layton, Kristina, Duncan, Maxwell, and Samantha grow up, play sports in high school or college and become happy, responsible adults.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Joseph, William, and Richard.

A time of remembrance will be held Jan. 13, 2024, 2 p.m. at Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise.

