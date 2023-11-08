Susan J. Gilbert

SOUTH PORTLAND – Susan J. Gilbert passed away at home on Nov. 3, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held at Evie’s Watering Hole, 121 Sawyer St., South Portland, ME 04106 on Friday, Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For full obituary, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

