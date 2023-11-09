FREEPORT – As dawn broke on Sunday morning Nov. 5, 2023, Mitchell Scott Wilson took his last Earthly breath.

﻿Mitch was born to Kenneth and Jean Wilson, in Rutland, Vt., on the first day of summer in 1956. With a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye, he brought much joy and inspiration to those who knew him, despite his life-long disabilities. His easy-going disposition, friendliness, and humor served him well during his 67 years.

﻿Mitch had a strong connection with his grandparents. He, along with his sisters, spent fun childhood summers with them on Flying Point in Freeport.

﻿Mitch was a Boy Scout and had a Grit and KJ newspaper route in Hayford Heights in Farmingdale. In 1975, he graduated from Hall-Dale High School, then worked at Amenity Manor in Topsham and Shaw’s in Falmouth. Splitting wood, bowling, playing Uno and Cribbage, and eating-especially lobster! -were some of his favorite pastimes. He bowled on several bowling leagues in Augusta and Brunswick, participated in Independence Association programs, and attended Pine Tree Camp. Mitch was a member of the Durham Congregational Church, where his grandfather, Rev. Leslie Craig, once served.

﻿Most recently, Mitch lived at Hawthorne House in Freeport. His family greatly appreciates the exceptional care and attention provided to him by the staffs of Hawthorne House and Freeport Place, and the nurses of Compassus Hospice.

﻿Mitch is survived by his mother, Jean Wilson; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Burns and Kim Nitz; nieces, Amy Landry, and Kristin and Bailey Nitz; grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Wilson; and niece Erica Webber O’Donnell.

﻿A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Donations in Mitchell’s memory may be made to:

Durham Congregational Church

Route 136

Durham, ME 04222

