BRUNSWICK – Patricia Ann Schaefer, of Brunswick, passed away on Oct. 31, 2023.

Born and raised in Brunswick, she was the eldest daughter of Henry Martin Fox, and Helen Iris Smith. She married Russell P. Schafer on May 8, 1965, and they celebrated 49 years of marriage together before his passing.

Patricia loved her town and could rarely make it out of the grocery store without encountering several familiar faces. She spent her time hosting dinner for those she loved, losing herself in the world of a new book, and blowing bubbles with her granddaughters.

She is lovingly remembered by her two children, Erick Schaefer and Heather Nobles; along with her three granddaughters, Amanda, Katherine, and Emma; her sister, Kathy Koerber; and many other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Brackett Funeral Home on 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. A small celebration of life will be held after for close family and friends. Cards or flowers are deeply appreciated. Memorial contributions can be made at http://www.brackettfh.com.

