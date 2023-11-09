SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Christopher James Rich, 29, passed away in Springfield, Mass., on Nov. 9, 2021, following declining health. Chris was born in Portland on July 4, 1992.

Chris is survived by his parents, Philip Rich and Helen Acheson; his older brother, Jordan Rich and his wife, Meagan, his younger sister, Emily Rich; a very special aunt and godmother, Marion Acheson-Silver; as well as many other aunts, uncles; cousins; grandparents; and several close friends.

Chris was predeceased by his “Wawa,” Conrad Bellerose; and “Grampy,” Kenneth Rich.

Chris grew up in Windham. During the summers, he spent most of his time in the lake at camp or in the ocean at Pemaquid, and he loved hiking through the pine-scented woods year round. His beloved cat, Scarlet, would accompany him on his many adventures. As a teen, he had unique interests and skills in archery, fencing, drawing, painting, and creative writing. He also penned multiple novels, and while he was modest about his artwork, it was resonant and poignant – but that was only the beginning of Chris’s impressive talents. His true gift was in music.

Chris attended Westbrook High School where his musical talent blossomed. He played several instruments, but his true passion was singing. He was a member of his school’s Chamber Singers and participated in the Boy Singers of Maine, the New England Harmony Extreme Barbershop Festival, the Portland Choral Arts Society, the PSO’s Magic of Christmas, and the Boston Camerata. Chris’s voice could ring through a towering cathedral or saturate a dark room with colors. His renditions of “Ave Maria” and “The Lord’s Prayer” could elicit tears from any audience. Even so, he also enjoyed singing for family gatherings and shared his amazing gift with staff and patients in local hospitals and nursing homes.

During his time at Westbrook, Chris had an impressive list of awards and accomplishments. However, his proudest moment was being selected for Boston University’s Tanglewood Institute Young Artists vocal program on a full scholarship, where he performed with world-renowned John Williams and the Boston Pops Orchestra.

Although Chris struggled with his health during high school, he maintained a strong academic schedule and had career goals in both creative writing and vocal music. This combination of skill, talent, and focus led him to receive a vocal scholarship at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Massachusetts, where he joined the ranks of other highly accomplished young performing artists. Chris’s time at Walnut Hill was cut short by worsening health that would ultimately lead to deterioration that he could not overcome.

During times of good health Chris continued his education by taking classes at Boston University and USM in Gorham. He enjoyed gardening, walking dogs, and lending a hand in environmental projects, such as cleaning up community parks. Having a strong interest and unique knowledge of culinary and dietary values, Chris taught several classes on gluten-free cooking for the Salvation Army.

We will remember Chris for his love of the ocean, nature, animals, and his unwavering devotion to his little sister, Emily, whose birthday Chris said was the happiest day of his life. He will be remembered in every beautiful piece of music we hear and in every perfect note that chimes. Each time we step into an immense cathedral, we will hear his voice, which powerfully and beautifully, could fill that space with his incredible gift from God.

Christopher James Rich – we miss you. May your memory be eternal.