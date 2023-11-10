SOUTH CHINA – Bryan Michael MacFarlane, 41, of South China, Maine was one of the fallen victims in the Lewiston mass shooting.

He loved riding his motorcycle, camping in his trailer, snowmobiling, fishing, RC racing (he won first place at one such event), hanging out with deaf friends, and especially loved his dog named M&Ms (his favorite candy).

Bryan was born in Slidell, La., and grew up in the Greater Portland area and attended the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf from the age of 2, until he graduated with a high school diploma. He lived in Vermont and then in Ohio for some time and in North Carolina briefly before moving back to Maine last summer. Bryan’s greatest life achievement was obtaining his CDL license. He was the first Deaf person to do so in the state of Vermont, one of the very few Deaf people nationwide to obtain such a license. He worked as a truck driver for several years.

Bryan leaves behind his mother, Janette Randazzo (nee Forbes) and stepfather Richard Randazzo of Lewiston; sister, Keri Brooks and her four children, (Lochlan, Kalle, Ansel and Isla) of Dunedin, Fla.; stepbrother, Anthony Randazzo and his wife Michelle of Auburn; stepsister, Renee Randazzo and her daughter, Mel, of Olympia, Wash.; plus several extended family members.

Bryan was predeceased by his father, William “Bill” MacFarlane.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Funeral Alternatives in Lewiston, at 25 Tampa St., on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To help alleviate parking and seating you may watch the streamed live service from the comfort of you home via Funeral Alternatives Facebook Live. Online condolences may be sent http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating towards a trade school scholarship that will be given to Deaf students in his name:

http://www.gofund.me/966c3034

