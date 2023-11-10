Killinger, Edward P. 81, of South Portland, Nov. 3, in Scarborough. Visit 10-12 p.m./Service 12 p.m., Nov. 13, Conroy Tully Walker, South Portland + burial Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland
