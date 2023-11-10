TOPSHAM – Catherine B. Machin, 93, of Brunswick, peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at The Highlands.

Catherine was born on March 11, 1930, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., to parents John and Susie Kamalsky. During her early years, she worked as a receptionist at American Can in Greenwich, Conn., and later at Pace University in Pleasantville, N.Y.

On March 2, 1952, Catherine married the love of her life, Robert G. Machin, in Pleasantville, N.Y. Together, they fostered a nurturing home for their three sons in Thornwood, N.Y., residing in the house her husband built.

Catherine moved to Maine 35 years ago, drawn by her and Robert’s love for the state. They decided Brunswick would be the perfect place to spend the rest of their retirement. Catherine devoted her time to working at Senter’s, where she formed lifelong friendships. She also showcased her commitment to the community by volunteering at Midcoast Hospital’s gift shop.

Catherine is survived by her dearly loved brothers John and his wife Linda, and James “Jimmy” and his wife Lucianne. Additionally, she is survived by her sons Richard and his wife Clara of Mexico, Gary of Brunswick, and Christopher and his wife Sharon of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. Her cherished legacy continues through her grandchildren, CJ, Zach, Sean, Nicole, Jennifer, Aly, and Gavin; as well as her great-grandchildren, Layla Belle, Sean Jr., Sophie, Eloise, and Remy.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Susie; and her husband, Robert Machin.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the employees at The Highlands, especially those in Friendship Cove, for their unwavering support and care during Catherine’s time there.

A memorial service to celebrate Catherine’s life will take place in Pleasantville, N.Y., where she will be laid to rest alongside her parents and husband.

To express your thoughts and condolences to the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to your local public library.

