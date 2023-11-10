SACO – Donna J. Hayes, 72, of Saco, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Born on June 16, 1951 in Rochester, N.H. to William and Rita (Roux) Hayes, Donna grew up in Portland. She graduated from Portland High School, class of 1969, and went on to study Graphic Design at Becker Junior College.

Donna developed an extensive and impressive career in the wine industry, a profession that took her all over the United States and the world. She first co-owned Warehouse Wines, a wine store in Worcester, Mass. Not long after, she went into wine distribution for Ruby Wines, and Worldwide Wines. Later, she worked for wine broker Zelinsky Associates, and for wine importer Frederick Wildman before retiring in 2007.

Donna’s love of travel and zest for life never waned after retirement. She enjoyed vacations in her favorite countries and regions in Europe. An amazing cook, she shared her culinary gifts and love of food with her family and many friends. Donna cultivated and nurtured beautiful flower gardens at home and was an avid reader. She also worked as a volunteer at Still a Good Cause, a Portland thrift store which helps provide financial support to the McAuley Residence, a transitional housing program for single mothers in Portland.

Of all Donna’s passions and interests, none compared to the love and devotion she had for her Bouvier des Flandres dogs. Over the years she raised several, with Sophie and Lulu being her final two companions.

Donna was a loving friend to so many, and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her sister, Veronica “Ronnie” Steinsky and husband Rudy; and by her three cousins, Michael Hayes, JJ Hayes and Susan Hayes-Messner. Donna is also survived by her dear friends Dyan Grant, Mary-Ellen George, Kevin Parker, Elizabeth Enright, Ellen McCurley, and by the Ross/Checchi family.

Donna’s ashes will be buried during the summer of 2024 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. Date and time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s name to the

Dyer Library,

c/o Leslie Rounds,

Executive Director,

371 Main St.,

Saco, ME 04072

