BRUNSWICK – Robert “Bob” Roy Sr., 84 of Coastal Landing, passed away on Oct. 26, 2023. He was born in Cohoes, N.Y. on Nov. 21, 1938 the oldest of three children to Francis and Alma (Caisse) Roy.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1962, and met his wife Shirley when he was stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station. He is a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He worked at General Electric in New York, Maine Yankee and retired as a welding inspector from BIW after 31 years. After retirement they spent winters at their home in Sebring, Fla.

He enjoyed reading, horseshoes, playing cribbage, bowling (his highest score was 290), and most of all beating everyone else in whatever game they played. He was a stickler for the rules, even in a game he wasn’t playing.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years; his children; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

At Bob’s request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of your choice.

