FREEPORT – William “Bill” A. Searle, 90, passed away at home, peacefully in his sleep, on Thursday Nov. 2, 2023.
He was born on May 1, 1933 in Utica, N.Y., the son of William A. Searle and Regina Hart Searle. He led an interesting life, graduating from Yale (AB) and Harvard (MBA), serving in the Navy during the Suez crisis, and working for the IFC- International Finance Corporation- the equity arm of the World Bank. He then devoted his life to Arms Control and Disarmament at the U.S. government Arms Control and Disarmament Agency where he worked on the SALT and ABM treaties, missile nonproliferation, and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction and nuclear disarmament.
He was a loving husband, brother and uncle with a dry sense of humor and keen intellect. He was also a good friend and we will miss him terribly.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jacquetta; his sister, Lyn Gebhardt; his nieces Carolyn (and husband Ciaran); and Marcy and their children Kevin, Kylie, Justin, Alex, Brian and Charlie. His other grand-nephew, Mike, sadly predeceased Bill in 2019.
A memorial service will be held at the South Freeport Congregational Church on Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow in the Church Hall.
Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.Brackettfh.com.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions can be made either to
The South Freeport Congregational Church or the Freeport Community Services in Freeport.
