SOUTH PORTLAND – Edward P. Killinger, 81, died peacefully on Nov. 3, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Visiting hours celebrating Ed’s life will be held on Monday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

A funeral service will follow at the chapel at 12 p.m. followed by burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Congress Street, Portland. To view Ed’s memorial page and the full obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

