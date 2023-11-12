STANDISH – Bette J. King, 90, of Standish, died peacefully on Nov. 3, 2023, at Summer Commons in Sanford.

Bette was born in South Portland on April 4, 1933, the daughter of the late William T. and Sadie Coffield. She attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1951. In 1954 Bette married the love of her life John B. King in South Portland, together they shared 56 wonderful years.

Aside from her full-time job of raising a family, Bette worked as a bookkeeper for Palmer Supply before she had children. In her later years, she worked for the South Portland School Department lunch program. When not working, she loved crafting and was an exceptional seamstress, making many clothes for her children, along with many other sewing projects for family and friends. For Bette, family was everything. She was very devoted to her extended family, and she loved hosting family parties at her home on the lake. She loved spending time with her grandsons and attending their sporting events over the years.

Bette was predeceased by her husband, John B. King in 2010; and a son, William King in 1966.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy and her husband Dan Keneborus and Lisa King; two grandsons, Anthony “John” Keneborus and his partner Francesca Bagangan and Todd Keneborus, step-grandchildren, Katie (Keneborus) and her husband Bill Gonya, Juli (Keneborus) and her husband Rick Kennedy; six step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff of Summer Commons – June Wing for the great care they provided to Bette.

Visiting hours celebrating Bette’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A service will be held in the chapel 12 p.m. followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Bette’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Bette’s memory to an organization of your choice or to

Alzheimer’s Association

of Maine,

383 U.S. Route 1 #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074