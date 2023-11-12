SCARBOROUGH – Dennis C. Day, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough following a long illness.

Dennis was born in Machias on Jan. 12, 1945, the son of the late Chester V. and Grace (Foss) Day. He graduated from Machias Memorial High School in the class of 1963. Following high school he enlisted and served in the United States Coast Guard and served during the Vietnam War. After returning home, Dennis attended the University of Maine at Machias.

Following his enlistment, Dennis continued to work for the Coast Guard as a civilian engineer for five years. He then worked for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and then for Bath Iron works for more than 20 years. After his career in the Navy he decided to start his own business and founded Dennis Day Hardwoods, a lumber business that he operated until his retirement in 2013.

When he wasn’t working, Dennis enjoyed traveling with his wife all over the country and Canada, he was an avid woodworker who could build anything from a shed to a piece of fine furniture, he was an avid HAM radio operator and had a great love of animals especially dogs.

Dennis was predeceased by his wife, Donna Day.

He is survived by a son, Michael and his wife Raquel Day of Peru, a daughter, Dawn Salberg of Scarborough; a granddaughter, Kylie Salberg of Florida; a sister, Ellen Donaghy, Connecticut.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday Nov. 18, at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Dennis’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Dennis’s memory to:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

