CASCO – Patricia “Patsy” Ann (Wyman) Kimball passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2023, while residing at the Casco Inn in Casco.

She was born to Arther and Francis Wyman in Gorham in 1936. She graduated from Gorham High School in 1955, earned her B.A. in Education from Gorham State Teachers College in 1965 while working full-time and taking care of two children, and an M.A. in 1990 from the University of Southern Maine.

Patsy was a lifelong educator, teaching in Limerick and Portland before settling into her favorite role, teaching for 23 years in Scarborough, retiring in 1995. She always enjoyed seeing her former students as adults and marveling in the fine people she had helped mold.

Patsy was predeceased by her brother, Rodney Wyman; and her daughter; Leslie Kimball.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph Wyman and wife Nancy; her sons David Braley and his wife LeeAnne McPherson, Kevin Braley and wife Gaye Cottle, daughter, Anne Sawyer and her husband Victor; grandchildren Lisa Braley, Kyle Braley and Kristen Braley; as well as several great-grandchildren.

She was born in the Little Falls section of Gorham and spent most of her life there with friends and relatives. No place made her happier and she was always proud to say she was from Gorham and that is where she will rest for eternity.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Casco Inn for taking such great care of Patsy as her health declined. Their efforts to make her final days happy and comfortable are greatly appreciated.

No services are currently planned.

