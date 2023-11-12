GORHAM – On Oct. 23, 2023, Stepan Peniuk, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long illness.

Stepan was born in Gorham on July 28, 1935, the son of Chester and Elizabeth (Pierce) Peniuk. He graduated from Gorham High School and Antioch College, Yellow Springs Ohio with a B.A. degree in Geology and Earth Sciences. He served four years in the Army.

In 1965 he went to work for the State of Maine, first in Presque Isle, then in Portland, with the Department of Labor, then the Department of Human Services. After his retirement in 2003, in 2004 he went to work for Kohls in Westbrook for 11 years.

The family would like to thank Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for their loving care for him and his family during his last few weeks of life.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughters Karen and Debra and husband Michael; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

On Friday, Nov. 17, visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062.

On Saturday Nov. 18, services will be held at 10 a.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062 followed by the burial at the North Gorham Cemetery on the North Gorham Road, in Gorham. A reception will be held at the UCC of North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Rd., Gorham, after the burial.

To express condolences or to participate in Stepan’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlais.Segee.Com.

