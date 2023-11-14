WINDHAM – Peter L. Parker, 76, of Windham, Maine and N. Easton, Mass., passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Nov. 3, 2023. He was born on Sept. 20, 1947, in Auburn to the late Leo and Elsie (Hatch) Parker. Pete was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Pete proudly served in the US Army, with active duty in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. His military service was a significant part of his life, and he held deep respect for his fellow veterans.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Pete made his mark in the foodservice industry at Green Giant, Hallsmith-Sysco, and PFG NorthCenter. His dedication and passion in this field were evident to all who knew him, and he loved being known as the “meat man”. Pete’s hospitality and service-oriented nature were deeply ingrained in him, and he lived to ensure everyone in his presence was well-fed, particularly at his legendary Christmas Eve gatherings.

Our Spiderman was a man of many passions and interests. He found immense joy in coaching his kids in soccer and Little League, and he reveled in his title of “Coach Pete”. In his spare time later in life, Pete enjoyed indulging in his hobbies, which included model railroading, following Boston sports teams, and enjoying his beloved cats, Autumn and Emma.

Pete’s love for his late wife, Sue, was immeasurable. They met in 1974 at the Wentworth-by-the-Sea and were married within a year. They packed a lifetime of adventures into their time together, calling various New England states home over the years and stealing away for weekends in Pennsylvania whenever they could. Pete and Sue were blessed with three amazing children, of whom they were both incredibly proud. Cancer took Sue away in 2006, and Pete never fully recovered from losing her. His love for Sue was evident in everything he did, and although he will be missed dearly here, there is no greater comfort than knowing that they are finally reunited.

Pete will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Sandy Barry and her husband Craig of Mansfield, Mass., son Steven and his wife Carmen of Niceville, Fla. and son Ryan and his wife Erica of Gorham, Maine. He delighted in his role of “Gramps” to Dylan and Kayla Barry in Massachusetts and Mitch and Eric Parker in Florida. Additionally, Pete is survived by his sister Pam Kennedy of N. Attleboro, Mass., and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and their children scattered around the country. He was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Susan (Hill) Parker, originally of Clarks Summit, Pa.

Per Pete’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. A private family burial and graveside service will take place in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

In memory of Pete, contributions may be made to:

the Vietnam Veterans of America (vva.org) or:

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

﻿(pancan.org)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous