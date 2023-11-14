HOLLIS – Michael E. Pierce, 71, of Rope Walk Drive passed away Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Biddeford, Jan. 17, 1952, the son of Donald and Lillian Caron Pierce.
Michael attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy.
For complete obituary please go to http://www.dcpate.com.
Calling hours are to be held Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mills).
A 5 p.m. memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Rev. Scott Cousineau of First Parish Congregational UCC of Saco will officiate.
Burial at a later date.
