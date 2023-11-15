SOUTH PORTLAND – Hazel J. Estey, 91, of South Portland passed away on November 12, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. The funeral service will be followed by burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street in Portland at 2:30 p.m. For full obituary, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

