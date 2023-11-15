KENNEBUNKPORT – Freeland K. Smith, 98, of Kennebunkport, passed away on November 7, 2023 after a brief illness, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

A Masonic service will be held in his honor at the Masonic Arundel Lodge #76, AF&AM, 10 North Street, Kennebunkport Maine on Tuesday, November 28 at 7 PM.

To read entire obituary please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

﻿

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.