KENNEBUNKPORT – Freeland K. Smith, 98, of Kennebunkport, passed away on November 7, 2023 after a brief illness, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

A Masonic service will be held in his honor at the Masonic Arundel Lodge #76, AF&AM, 10 North Street, Kennebunkport Maine on Tuesday, November 28 at 7 PM.

