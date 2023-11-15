SOUTH PARIS – James R. Terry, AKA “Bob”, 76, born in Fredericksburg, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Arrangements for Bob are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St. South Paris. A private Military burial and Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to be announced. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for his family go to: http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous