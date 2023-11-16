FALMOUTH – Judy Fyles Benoit, 86, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1936, and raised in Flushing, N.Y., the daughter of Cyril “Bus” and Janet (Allen) Fyles. Judy graduated from Flushing High School, and continued her education at Smith College, where she earned a degree in English Literature in 1958. Growing up, she spent summers with her family in St. Albans, Vt., at The Pines.

Judy met the love of her life Louis Benoit in Ogunquit, while on summer break following her junior year. She was working at the Sparhawk Hotel, and Louis was managing the seasonal Benoit’s clothing store. At a chance encounter at the Ogunquit movie theater, a friend introduced her to Louis and he was immediately drawn to her grace, charm and sense of fun. Throughout that summer and beyond, both their love and circle of lifelong friends grew. Among her fondest memories early in their relationship were the days at the beach, sailing, dinner dates and lively parties at the “Ice House” in Perkins Cove with Louis playing the drums in a jazz band.

After Judy finished her senior year at Smith, the two were married in 1958 and began their life together in Falmouth. Raising four devoted children, she and family spent summers on Casco Bay, winter weekends skiing at Sugarloaf and loved cruising the coast of Maine with family and friends. Judy also led a successful career in real estate for more than 20 years. Among the many organizations and charities, she was dedicated to and supported were the Sweetser House for mental health care, The Portland Symphony Orchestra, Maine Audubon, United Way and the Portland Museum of Art.

Judy was an avid reader of novels, The New York Times and New Yorker magazine. With Judy, you always had a great conversation. Her family and friends remember her lovingly as intelligent, thoughtful and patient, with a sharp wit and an incredible memory for what she had learned throughout her life. She loved to travel with Louis and their dear friends, and enjoyed many wonderful trips to Europe.

After Louis’s passing in 1999, Judy continued to embrace life with grace and strength. She travelled with close friends, both new and old, through the Maine Historic Society. She loved her regular bridge games and spending quality time with family. She shared a unique relationship with each of her nieces, nephews and twelve grandchildren, and became known by many names, including Aunt Judy, Granny, Nonnie, Grammy and recently GG (Great Granny). She always appreciated the good fortune in her life and never took it for granted. Judy lived life to the fullest and would often say that she was “spoiled” to have lived such a life. She is loved dearly and will be missed.

Judy was predeceased by her loving husband Louis J. Benoit; son, baby Christopher; parents, Cyril E. Fyles and Janet (Allen) Fyles; brother and sister-in-law, CDR Roderick Allen Fyles, USN and Mary Hungerford Fyles; and beloved niece, Jennifer Fyles.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Benoit and wife Anne of Amherst, N.H., Anthony Benoit and wife Beth of Hingham, Mass., Charles Benoit and wife Christina of Scituate, Mass., Katherine Barrow and husband Jonathan of Franklin, Mass. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Katherine, Christopher, Sean, Justin, Thomas, Louis, Henry, Sophie, Daniel, and Katherine, along with great-granddaughter, Eliza; nephew, CDR Peter Allen Fyles, USN (ret.); Jocelyn Potthoff, Bronwyn Barnett, and Peter Potthoff; and by dozens of much loved Benoit nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visiting hours celebrating Judy’s remarkable life will be held on Friday, December 1, from 3-6 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. A reception will be held on Saturday, December 2, from 2-5 p.m., at the Portland Country Club, 11 Foreside Road, Falmouth. To view Judy’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine.

