BRUNSWICK – Lucille M. Cromwell, 99, beloved mother of Georgia, George and Holly, passed away at Horizons on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Lucille was born on Feb. 16, 1924, a daughter of Stanley and Odile Geneau.

She worked at Freeport Shoe for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband Horace Cromwell and son Daniel Cram.

Lucille is survived by her children, grandchildren and sister Gladys.

There is no service at this time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous