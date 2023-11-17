Michael L. Mallick

CAPE ELIZABETH – Michael L. Mallick, 81, passed away on Nov. 14, 2023. There will be no service. Friends are invited to his residence on Saturday, November 18, from 1-5 p.m., to remember and celebrate his life. For full obituary, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.