BATH – Doreen (Pickard) Robnett, 65, of Bowdoinham, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Nov. 2, 2023, with her mother, sister, and daughter by her side.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1958, a daughter of Frances Crosman and Leon Pickard. Doreen grew up in Topsham and graduated from Mt. Ararat in 1976 and went on to the University of Maine, Orono, where she met her first husband Bruce Wilson Jr., and soon later moved to Wrentham, Mass. At this time she moved back to Topsham and began working at the Topsham Town Planning office.

She met, fell in love with and married her second husband, David Robnett, and made the trek to Arizona where she worked for D. R. Horton Inc.

After developing breast cancer in 2008 and going through treatment, she transitioned to a freelance proofreader. Over the next 15 years Doreen (a true fighter) endured colon cancer, four instances of three different types of skin cancer, diabetes, a stroke, kidney failure, and a second instance of breast cancer.

Her late husband David Robnett recently passed away in August. Upon his recent passing, she returned to Maine from Arizona to reside with her sister Dale in Bowdoinham.

She was predeceased by her late husband David and her sister Deborah Russo.

She is survived by her mother Frances; her daughter Kate Graviett; her sisters Dale Pickard and Dianne Gagnon (and husband Dan); two granddaughters, (Haiden and Kensley) to daughter Kate (and husband Tristan), as well as four stepgrandchildren, (Kaylee, Leah, and Jacob to stepdaughter Lindsey Hamby (and husband Jeff) and Alex to stepdaughter Bethany Robnett).

A celebration of Doreen’s life will take place Sunday, November 19, from 1-3 p.m., at American Legion Post 202 in Topsham in the upstairs hall.

To express your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Doreen’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous