HOCKEY

Adam Mechura scored his second goal halfway through the third period to break a tie, Austin Albrecht added a power-play goal with 3:04 left, and the Maine Mariners went on to a 4-2 win over the Trois-Rivières Lions in an ECHL game on Friday in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

The Mariners got goals Mechura and Ethan Keppen in the first 5:08 of the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit after Nolan Yaremko and Eric Hjorth scored first-period goals for the Lions.

Maine goalie Shane Starret made 24 saves, including three straight in a flurry with about five minutes left, while Joe Vrebetic had 25 stops for Trois-Rivières.

NHL: John Tavares scored the go-ahead goal and Toronto rallied from two goals down to beat Detroit 3-2 on Friday night as the NHL’s Global Series continued in Stockholm.

William Nylander scored the tying goal and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Maple Leafs, who trailed 2-0 after two periods.

BASEBALL

MLB: Seattle acquired infielder Luis Urías from the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell on Friday.

Urías, a utility infielder who can play second and third base and shortstop, appeared in 52 games last season between Milwaukee and Boston while dealing with injuries. Urías missed the first two months due to a hamstring injury. He was dealt to the Red Sox at the trade deadline and appeared in 32 games for Boston the rest of the way.

Urías, 26, hit just .194 between the two teams last season, but played in 119 games in 2022 and a career-high 150 games in 2021 both with the Brewers. Seattle will be hoping it gets the 2021 version of Urías, who hit .249 with 23 homers and 75 RBI with the Brewers.

Campbell, 25, made his major league debut last season with the Mariners. He was 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen.

• The Braves traded right-hander Nick Anderson to the Kansas City Royals on Friday for cash. The 33-year-old Anderson was 4-0 with one save and a 3.06 ERA in 35 appearances.

• Cleveland traded starter Cal Quantrill to the Colorado Rockies on Friday for minor league catcher Kody Huff.

• First baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers was traded from the Yankees to the Brewers for minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sánchez.

GOLF

WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood were among the marquee players moving into contention at the season-ending World Tour Championship on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, but Rory McIlroy wasn’t among them.

While McIlroy was, in his words, “stuck in neutral” on his way to shooting an even-par 72 in the second round, Rahm, Hovland and Fleetwood all had 66s on the Earth Course to be in a good position heading into the weekend.

Nicolai Hojgaard, a 22-year-old Dane, had a back nine of 30 containing four birdies and an eagle to shoot 66 and lead on 11-under par, two shots clear of a five-man group including Hovland and Fleetwood.

Rahm was five shots back but happy with his game, while McIlroy was languishing on 1 under for the tournament, in 34th place in a curtailed field of 50 for the last event of the European tour’s 2023 season.

LPGA: Alison Lee birdied four of her last five holes Friday for an 8-under 64 and a share of the lead with Nasa Hataoka in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship at Naples, Florida.

Lee had five birdies in seven holes at the start, and then had a strong finishing kick that included a wedge to a foot on the 15th and a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Everton was handed the biggest sporting sanction in the Premier League’s 31-year history on Friday for breaching the competition’s financial rules, with a deduction of 10 points dropping the team into next-to-last place in the standings and threatening its 70-year status in the top division.

The club was found by an independent commission to have made a loss of $155 million over three years up to the end of the 2021-22 season.

The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of $130 million over a three-year period or face sanctions.

The punishment means Everton falls from 14 points to four with immediate effect. The team is now on the same number of points as last-place Burnley, with Everton only higher because of its superior goal difference.

TRACK AND FIELD

BANNED: Jamaican runner Christopher Taylor was banned for 2½ years Friday for avoiding a doping test and will miss next year’s Paris Olympics.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Taylor was banned for “evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection” in Kingston, Jamaica, in November 2022. His ban expires in May 2025, when he will be 25.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Taylor placed sixth in both the individual 400 meters and the men’s 1,600 relay.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Carlos Alcaraz set up a semifinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 on Friday in Turin, Italy.

The second-ranked Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, is making his debut at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players. He missed last year’s ATP Finals because of an abdominal injury. Medvedev has also qualified for the semifinals and will next face Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz leaned back and yelled in celebration after Medvedev hit a backhand long on match point.

HORSE RACING

OBIT: Bobby Ussery, a Hall of Fame jockey who won the 1967 Kentucky Derby and then crossed the finish line first in the 1968 edition only to be disqualified days later, has died. He was 88.

Ussery died Thursday of congestive heart failure at an assisted living facility in Hollywood, Florida, his son Robert told The Associated Press on Friday.

The elder Ussery won his first race at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Nov. 22, 1951, and went on to major wins in the Travers, Whitney and Alabama at Saratoga by the end of the decade. He retired in 1974 with 3,611 career victories and he was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1980.

