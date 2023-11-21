PORTLAND – Diana Sturman was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world peacefully on Nov. 17, 2023, at the age of 102.

Diana was born to Bessie and Abraham Rubin in Dorchester, Mass. She graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School. She married the love of her life, Ernest Sturman, and lived in Sharon, Mass. for over 15 years, where she was part owner of Circle Travel Agency. In 1967 they moved to Portland, where she enjoyed working at retail shops and playing tennis.

She was a lifetime member of Temple Beth El, Cedars Women’s Auxiliary, and the Jewish Community Center. In 2005 she was awarded Hadassah’s Woman of the Year. In 2016 she and Ernie moved to the Atrium at Cedars, where she met so many new friends and loved all the activities, especially bridge, Mahjong, blackjack and RummiKub. Throughout her long life, her family was the most important thing to her.

She was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Ernest. She is survived by four children, Mark (Kathy), Paul (Janet), Anita (Rick), and Andrew (Denise); 10 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at Temple Beth El in Portland on Nov. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Temple Beth El Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice

