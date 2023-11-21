Burke, Lucy (Sesto) 89, of Portland, Nov. 17. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., Nov. 25, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Portland. Visitation, 4 – 7 p.m., Nov. 24, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland
