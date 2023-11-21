HARPSWELL – It is with great sadness that the children of Marlene Pennell share that she left this earth on Nov. 13, 2023, to take her place among the angels in Heaven at the age of 91.

Marlene Eugenie Perkins was born to Roscoe and Arlene (Barbour) Perkins on May 11, 1932. Marlene spent her early years in Phippsburg, Maine. She later moved to Brunswick, which she thought was the prettiest town she had ever seen. At the age of 17, Marlene met the love of her life, Myron Pennell. They pledged their love as they joined hands in marriage on Oct. 14, 1949. It was then that Marlene moved to East Harpswell and found home.

﻿Marlene loved life and cherished every minute on this earth. She was often heard saying that if she could do it all over again, she would, and she would not change one thing. Marlene loved the ocean, flowers, sunshine, and being called Toots by her dad, but what Marlene loved most of all was being Myron’s wife and mother to her seven children. Marlene always put her family first without fail.

﻿Marlene had many jobs in her life including waitress, housekeeper, nanny, companion, and lastly, her role as custodian at Hyde School in Bath, Maine. Whatever she did, she did with pride and gave it her all.

﻿Marlene is predeceased by her parents; her husband Myron; sisters Ardenne and Laura and her brothers Eugene and Elliot; as well as her granddaughter Amanda.

﻿Marlene is survived by her sister, Velma; Marlene and Myron’s children, Myron Jr. and his wife Jeanie, Linda, Irene, Kathleen and her husband Richard, Andrew and his wife Brenda, Anita, and Lorri. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿The earth’s loss is heavens gain. Fly high little momma. We love you.

﻿Services will be held at Brackett Funeral Home at 29 Federal Street in Brunswick, on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

﻿To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Marlene’s online memorial.

﻿In lieu of flowers, please donate to a children’s charity or simply give someone a hug and let them know that they are love

