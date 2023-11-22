NEWBURYPORT, Mass. – Ernest W. Tate, 79, a longtime resident of Newburyport, Mass., passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Ernest grew up in the Biddeford/Saco area and moved to Massachusetts in 1962. Ernest was a proud Manufacturing Quality Engineer for General Electric with 43 years of service.

An avid golfer, Ernie worked and played alongside professional golfers. Also, Ernie was a formidable poker player known as “High-Hand Ernie” by locals. Working smarter, not harder, Ernest used his talents to fabricate useful structures and restore multiple autos including his ’57 Plymouth Fury.

Ernest was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He leaves his wife, Sandra, of 54 years; son, Walter and his wife Tamara, son, Jason and his wife Deana; and grandchildren, Addison, Samuel, Abigail, Ethan, and Adrien.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday Nov. 24 at the Twomey, LeBlanc, and Conte Funeral Home 193 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950. Services and burial will be private and will take place in the family lot in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

For Mr. Tate’s full obituary, directions, or to offer online condolences please visit http://www.tlcfuneralhome.com

