BRUNSWICK – Thomas Wright Lathan born March 10, 1940, a native of Mobile, Ala. and a resident of Brunswick, Maine, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2023 at the age of 83.

Tom proudly served in the military, he started in the Navy during the Vietnam War and then went into the Coast Guard and finished his career in the Army where he retired with 25 years of military service.

Thomas Lathan was a hard working man all of his life and a great provider to his family. He worked as a Marine Engineer Designer at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula Mississippi and then moved to Bath, Maine to work for Bath Iron Works as a Senior Marine Engineer Designer.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Dianne Lathan; two sons Thomas P. Lathan (Debbie) and Timothy P. Lathan (Arlene); five grandchildren Scott, Matthew, Irelyn, Inara, and Martyna; five great grandchildren Landon, Hunter, Paisley, Damian and Nova; and brothers Pat Brown of Mobile, Ala., Gary Lathan of Daphne, Ala..

He was predeceased by his mother Iris Lathan and stepfather Cecil Lathan; and his brother Walter Davis.

Thomas W. Lathan will make is final trip back to Mobile Ala. with his family to where he will be laid to rest in peace in the spring of 2024.

Thomas W. Lathan will be sorely missed and will always be remembered and LOVED!!

