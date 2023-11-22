DOVER-FOXCROFT – Gerald Stephen Lavery passed away suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at the age of 66.

He was born on Dec. 26, 1956 in Brookline, Mass. to Frances Lavery. He met the love of his life in Waltham, Mass. Later they moved to Derry, N.H. to raise their three beautiful children, his greatest accomplishment in life.

He was an electrician by trade but those who knew him knew that he was a jack of all trades with an encyclopedic knowledge of movies, books, and especially music.

He spent most of his years in Windham in the house he built and recently retired with his wife to their property in Dover-Foxcroft where he always loved to hunt, camp, and fish.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pauline Lavery; his daughter, Carissa Lavery (partner, Christopher Ward); his granddaughter, Fern Ward, his son, Sean Lavery (wife, Jillian Rossi), and his daughter, Frances Lavery (husband, Romain Durand); along with a large extended family and many friends that were like brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters to him.

A viewing will be held at Dolby Funeral Chapel, 434 River Rd. in Windham from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, followed by a mass at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Gorham at 11:30 a.m., and a reception immediately after at Frog and Turtle in Westbrook.

To express condolences or to participate in Gerald’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

Please send flowers directly to Dolby Funeral Chapel.

If a donation is preferable. donations can be made to the American Lung Association.

