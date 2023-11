Lavery, Gerald Stephen 66, of Dover-Foxcroft, Nov. 18. Visit 8:30-10:30 a.m., Nov. 25, Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham and Mass 11:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Gorham, reception to follow at Frog and Turtle in Westbrook.

