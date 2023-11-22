BRUNSWICK – June M. Gosselin, 95, of Avita Memory Care in Brunswick, passed away in her sleep Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

She was born June 1, 1928 in Orneville and was raised in Eagle Lake, the only daughter of Ludger and Euphemie “Edith” Pelletier. With her family, she moved to Brunswick in 1941.

June was educated in schools in Eagle Lake, St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, and attended Brunswick High School until 1946.

On July 4, 1951 she married Roland Gosselin in Brunswick. Together they made their home in Topsham for over 60 years, raising six children and eventually taking in her mother.

June was predeceased by her husband, Roland; and youngest son, Peter Gosselin of Bath.

She is survived by her three daughters, Bridget Sigler and her husband David of Mena, Ark., Christina Daley and her husband William of Stevensville, Md., and Suzanne Azzara of St. Paul, Minn., her two sons, Daniel Gosselin and his wife Diana of Brunswick, and David Gosselin and his wife Sandra of Topsham; her 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

At the request of the family there will be no visiting hours. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church on Pleasant Street in Brunswick. Interment will be at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta beside her husband of nearly 72 years, Roland Gosselin.

Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

