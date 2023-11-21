AUGUSTA – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Charles Perkins on Nov. 2, 2023, at USVA TOGUS. He was born on Jan. 25, 1942 to the late Robert and Bernice Perkins of Orono,.

Beloved husband of Donna Perkins of Topsham; Beloved father of Karl Perkins and wife Catherine of Bowdoinham, Mark Perkins and wife Heidi of Massachusetts; stepfather of Katleen Varin and her husband Russell of South China, Kenneth Niles of Topsham, Bethany Cooper and husband Jason of Lisbon.

Roger is also survived by his brother Andrew Perkins and wife Lynda, sister Anne Perkins, brother Robert Perkins and wife Carol all of Orono; as well as by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Roger was a retired Lieutenant Commander of the U.S. Navy and a retired engineer for Bath Iron Works. He enjoyed reading, Jeopardy and photography.

A memorial service for Roger will be held at Maple Hill Farm Inn, 11 Inn Rd. Hallowell, on Dec. 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

