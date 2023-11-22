BRUNSWICK – Joan D. Purinton, 86, of Leghorn Lane, died Monday Nov. 20, 2023 in Topsham.

She was born in Brunswick on Jan. 1, 1937. The daughter of Florien and Liane Simpson Moreau. She attended Brunswick schools. On Nov. 23, 1957 she married Jerome C. Purinton.

For several years she worked at Day’s Newsstand in Brunswick and in her later years worked at Quoddy shoe store. She also cared for children of family members and friends.

Joan was a devoted wife and mother, raising her five children and assisting her husband in the operation of Purinton Farm. She cooked her family many unique homecooked meals, including her French-Canadian recipes.

She was a former member of The Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed watching Elvis Presley, M.A.S.H, and John Wayne westerns. She liked listening to Big Band Era music. She had numerous cats throughout her life, and loved cuddling her last cat, Bubbles.

Surviving are her four children, daughter, Lynn Jacques and her husband, Michael of Durham, son Anthony Purinton and his wife, Debbie of Brunswick, son, Stacey Purinton and his wife, Karen of Fredericksburg, Va., and daughter, Nicole Smith and her husband Jason of Harpswell; nine grandchildren, Phillip and Daniel Jacques, Kayla Foss and Thomas Purinton, Andrew, Aaron and Robert Purinton, Devon Drew and Trent Smith. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Taren and Autumn Purinton, and Lucas Foss; two sisters, Jacqueline Caron of Las Vegas, Nev. and Janice Norha of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband who died May 27, 2023, she was also predeceased by her son, Perry C. Purinton on Sept. 10, 1998.

A memorial service with a reception to follow will be held Tuesday Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. Interment will be in St. Johns Cemetery, Brunswick at a later date.

We would like to thank Linda’s Home Health Care, Elm Street Assisted Living in Topsham and Chans Hospice for the excellent care Mom received.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to

Midcoast Humane

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

