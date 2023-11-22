PORTLAND – John Herrick passed away on Nov. 17, 2023 after a brief period of hospice care.

John was born Aug. 9, 1931 at Melrose, Mass. He was the third of three children born to Charles and Lillian (Davis) Herrick. John grew up in Medford and Ipswich, Mass. and graduated from Phillips Academy, Andover, Mass.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maine, and a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton. He worked in plastics and materials research and development for over 40 years, first in Massachusetts for Cryovac, where he met his future wife of 64 years Vilma Barbuto.

John directed numerous R and D programs for aerospace companies and the U.S. government, including for missile protective coatings, graphite fiber parts, and highway weigh-in-motion sensors, and presented many technical papers at national conferences. He retired in 2000 from Fiber Materials Incorporated in Biddeford.

John married Vilma in 1958 in Belmont, Mass. and with her, raised their five children and lived in Burlington and Sudbury, Mass. and Cape Elizabeth.

John was involved in civic affairs throughout his life, and served on the Cape Elizabeth Conservation Commission and as president of the Shore Acres Association.

John loved Maine, especially Casco Bay, and treasured the view of the coast and Trundy Point from their house in Cape Elizabeth. Some of his happiest times were spent at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, where he vacationed with his children and grandchildren for over 30 years. Later, he and Vilma enjoyed winter vacations in Ft. Myers, Fla. Golf and skiing were favorite activities, and John enjoyed them throughout his life and into his 80s.

John was dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren, and he loved them all dearly. John and Vilma were always together. After attending mass for many years with Vilma, John joined the Catholic church at the age of 70.

John is survived by his son, Christopher (Alison), Arlington, Va., son, Stephen (Karen), Reading, Mass., daughter, Valerie, Cape Elizabeth, son, Scott (Sarah), Kennebunk, and son, Craig (Cassie), Peaks Island; and grandchildren, Madeleine, Bella, Josh, Yonit, Benjamin, Nate, and Meleah.

John was predeceased by his wife, Vilma; his father and mother; and brother, Richard and sister, Jean.

Visiting hours will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, Monday Nov. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial mass will be held Tuesday Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth, and reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

The Cedars,

Portland, Maine

