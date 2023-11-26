FARMINGTON – Gary Leeman Sams, 70, passed to eternal life on Nov. 5, 2023 in Farmington.

Gary was predeceased by his father, Covan and his mother, Beverly Sams.

He is survived by his sisters Brenda Marie Galliton of Iowa Park, Texas, Margaret “Peggy” Mahoney of Fredericksburg, Va. and his brother, Michael Sams of Springfield, Mass.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home Portland.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Sams family.

