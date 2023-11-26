PORTLAND – Marlene A. LaRose, known lovingly to her grandchildren and many in her circle as “Mimi,” died peacefully on Nov. 22, 2023.

Marlene was born on May 7, 1934 to Mary and Joseph Wright. She grew up in Portland, and attended Cathedral grammar school. Having lost her father at the age of 7, she and her two younger siblings spent time in the St. Elizabeth’s orphanage and the St. Louis Home for Boys, so that their mother could work and provide for them.

In 1952, she graduated from Cathedral High School. Her yearbook quote read: “This quiet lass was very seldom heard…and was blessed with a proper sense of values.” Marlene possessed the typical attitude of “Why hurry?” She lived up to that her entire life. The only things she did with great speed were achieving 100 words a minute in shorthand and playing The Minute Waltz on piano in under a minute.

In 1961, she met and married the boy next door – Gordon LaRose and together they raised six children. For many years they enjoyed Saturday date nights out at the Village Café, countless trips to Bar Harbor and annual overnight trips on the Prince of Fundy / Scotia Prince.

In 1993, before her youngest son had graduated from high school, she became “Mimi” to the first of her eight grandchildren and took great pride and joy in the countless hours she and Papa spent with them, helping to raise each one of them. Marlene’s devotion to her family was her life’s journey and they provided her with a great sense of purpose.

A resident of South Portland for 60 years, she was known and loved by many. Never having obtained a driver’s license, she was often spotted walking to and around Mill Creek, and until the past year, she attended Holy Cross Church every Saturday afternoon. She was a devout Catholic and rarely missed a mass.

Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Gordon in 2015; her parents; and her four younger brothers, Brian, Bruce, Barry and Brad Witham.

She is survived by her brother, Walter (Beverly) Wright, sister, Gwen Ricci; five sons, Charles Jr., Joseph (Sandra), Thomas, Peter (Laura) and Robert (Melinda) LaRose, and daughter, Ann (Faiz) Mohammad. She also leaves behind eight loving grandchildren, who brought her endless pride and joy, Arman and Ariana Mohammad, Trevor and Tasja LaRose, Chris and Sam LaRose and Benjamin and Lauren LaRose.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, immediately followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Internment and graveside service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

