SOUTH PORTLAND – Suzanne J. Higgins of South Portland passed away on Nov. 20, 2023 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, at the age of 77.

Born May 17, 1946 in New York, Suzanne was the daughter of Robert and Kathleen Holland Janson. She grew up in Queens, N.Y. and suburban New Jersey and graduated from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Conn.

After college, Suzanne taught in grade schools in New Haven, Conn. and Massachusetts and worked as an editor for a Boston, Mass. publisher. She lived in Brattleboro Vt., Missoula Mont., Toronto, and Palo Alto, Calif., before settling down in Maine. Once there, she devoted herself to raising her children, which gave her so much joy. Idyllic summers were spent on Little Diamond Island.

When her children left home to embark on their own adventures, Suzanne found great meaning and happiness doing volunteer work in the community. She lent her skills as an editor to The Cape Courier newspaper. Always concerned for the less fortunate among us, she volunteered at several area soup kitchens and food pantries, and taught English as a second-language in the Portland adult education systems. In Cape Elizabeth, Suzanne was a parishioner at St. Bartholomew and later at Saint Albans, and she developed lasting friendships at both churches and through her volunteer work in the community.

She was a true naturalist who loved being outdoors, whether on forest trails or local beaches or planting and tending to her gardens at home. She was an avid reader and book club member, and took great pleasure roaming the galleries and exhibits at the Portland Art Museum, and screening Indie films and documentaries.

Suzanne was predeceased by a son, Daniel, and is survived by a daughter, Sarah Kennedy and her husband Kris of Cumberland Foreside, a son, Robert Higgins and his wife Denise of Auburn; her four beloved grandchildren, Addison, Lucas, Natalie, and Chelsea; and her brothers Michael Janson (Maryanne) and Stephen Janson (Zara).

A Celtic Eventide memorial service will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church, Cape Elizabeth at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home are entrusted with her services.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her name

may be made to

St. Albans

Episcopal Church

in Cape Elizabeth or

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

in Scarborough

