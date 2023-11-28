GORHAM – It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Phyllis J. Hand, who passed peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the age of 92 in Gorham. Born Phyllis Joan Pride in Portland on August 10, 1931, to Kenneth and Ellen Pride (née McLeod), she was the eldest of 12 children and a lifelong resident of Westbrook.

Phyllis married Richard Hand on June 23, 1951 and together they raised four children and welcomed many grandchildren. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and an active member of St. Mary’s Church in Westbrook, Women’s Clubs at her children’s schools, the Westbrook Women’s Club, and the Red Hat Society. She worked at the S. D. Warren Paper Mill, the Porteous, Mitchell and Braun flagship store in Portland, where she worked in the children’s department, Parker’s Dress Store in Westbrook, and Design Cotton in Portland. Phyllis was a dedicated mother, a skilled seamstress, and a contributor to the Westbrook American. Above all that, what she was best at was being a homemaker and providing a loving and nurturing environment for her children and grandchildren. In later life, she lived for many years in Holiday, Fla. where she was an active resident of the Lake Conley community, before returning to Maine to be closer to her family.

﻿She was an avid sports fan, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s games and following all the Boston teams with the Red Sox, Dwight “Dewey” Evans, Tom Brady, and Jason Tatum being among her favorites. In the ’60s she was known to drive down to Fenway Park for an afternoon Sox game and drive back to prepare the evening meal. While living in Florida her favorite Christmas present every year (from her grandson Andy) was a subscription to watch all the Red Sox games. She also enjoyed watching tennis and golf and talking with anyone who would listen about the results.

﻿Phyllis was a warm, welcoming, and nurturing presence in the lives of all who knew her. Her love, tenderness, sweetness, and compassion were unrivaled in our lives. She loved to visit with friends and family, playing card games and enjoying a hot cup of “mmm… good coffee!” She was always ready with a smile and a listening ear, making each one of us feel uniquely cherished. Everyone who came to know her was impacted and drawn to her loving personality. She will be dearly missed.

﻿Phyllis was predeceased by her husband who passed in 1993. She is survived by her children, Peter Hand and his wife Terry (NC), Deborah (Hand) Bailey and her partner Dennis Hurteau (Buxton), Julie (Hand) Reilly and her husband Jim (Windham), and Theodore Hand and his wife Mary (Windham); her grandchildren Peter Hand and his wife, Naomi (OR), Stephanie Hand Osborn and her husband Gareth (OH), Allyn Gant and her husband Aaron (Windham), Christopher Bailey and his wife Emily (FL), Andrew Bailey (Buxton), Emily Bailey (Buxton), Allison Reilly and her husband Colin Kennedy (VT), Elizabeth Scott and her partner David Lemieux (Windham), Samantha Garnet and her husband James (MA), Vanessa Koza and her husband Brendan (Harrison), Nick Crosen (Windham), and Frank Crosen and his wife Danielle (Windham); and her 22 great-grandchildren.

﻿Private funeral services will be held in the spring.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the staff at the Inn at Village Square in Gorham for their exemplary care and support, as well as the staff of Affinity Care who provided hospice care to her, keeping her comfortable and calm the last several months.

In lieu of flowers,

gifts may be made to:

Dana-Farber Cancer

Institute in memory of Phyllis to support cancer research and patient care at:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284 or

at jimmyfund.org/gift

