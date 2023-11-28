ALFRED – Richard Grant “Dick” Ford passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at the age of 88, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire.

Richard was born in Springvale, Maine, on Sept. 19, 1935, to Hazel Grant Ford of Acton, Maine, and Egbert Lawrence Ford of North Berwick, Maine, and grew up in Springvale on Kirk Street. When he was 12 years old, he built a cottage on Wilson Lake by hand with his dad and grandfather. After graduating from Sanford High School in 1954, Richard received his BA in Psychology at Nasson College in 1965 and his MS in Education at University of Maine at Portland-Gorham in History and Government. Although he was an only child, he went on to have eight children of his own. He married Louise on June 14, 1964, and lived on Oak Street in Springvale where they raised their family. He taught at Noble High School in North Berwick for 30 years: taught history, economics, and psychology; coached cross country; developed the Teacher’s Association and was its first president; and was nominated for Teacher of the Year.

Richard was very invested in his community. He was a significant contributor to the success of credit unions, serving on the board of directors and holding various leadership positions at the York County Federal Teachers Credit Union for 40 years. Shortly after the merger of York County FCU with Atlantic FCU, Richard was named Director Emeritus of Atlantic FCU to honor his service as a volunteer to the credit union movement. He was also very involved in the Sanford Springvale Historical Society, serving various leadership positions and helping to set up the Historical Society as a museum and concert venue in Springvale. He was also part of the Masonic Lodge since 1961, where he held several positions. As president of the Nasson College Alumni Association and a Nasson Community Center Board member, he worked to convert some of the former Nasson College buildings to public spaces, including a community gym and a theater. There is a plaque at the Community Center in honor of his contributions.

A Mainer to the core, Richard loved local history, LL Bean, Moody Beach, and sailing. He convinced his dad to build a 14-foot sailboat with him as a teenager, and his mother made the sails out of sheeting. That’s where he first got the feel for sailing. Then later in life he bought a 23-foot sailboat named Teacher’s Pet that he kept in Kennebunkport and then later in South Harpswell. Richard often went out for a week at a time, exploring places like Boothbay Harbor, Port Clyde, Camden, Vinalhaven, and Casco Bay. Even when he didn’t sail, he would sometimes go down there to sit on the boat, make some coffee, and enjoy the surroundings. He also loved music and played trumpet his whole life. He performed in the Sanford Springvale Community Band and the Strafford Wind Symphony. One of his first trumpet teachers also taught Randy Brooks, a jazz trumpeter and bandleader who was also a Sanford local and Richard’s favorite musician. Richard was steadfast, thoughtful, and always there to help. He has had a profound impact on his family and community and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Edith Hannaford Ford; eight children ,Linda Ann Ford, Richard Grant “Dick” Ford II, Mark Lawrence Ford, Dawn Louise Ford Hansen, Daniel Frederick Ford, Laurie Jean Ford, Mary Ann Ford, and Kristen Joy Ford); 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Autumn Green Funeral Home in Alfred, Maine. Visiting will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green is respectfully handling all arrangements. To send condolences, please visit https://www.bibbersautumngreen.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to: Sanford Springvale Historical Society at https://www.sanfordhistory.org/join-donate or:

Nasson Community Center at https://nassoncommunitycenter.com/about/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous